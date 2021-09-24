Who was Jitender Gogi? From Delhi University topper to dreaded gangster

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI The gang-war between Jitender Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gang is a decades-old rivalry, which started during the Delhi University student elections around 2010.

Rohini Court shooting: Jitender Maan alias Gogi, Delhi's most-wanted gangster was shot dead by his rivals inside the Rohini Court complex on Friday. It is believed that the attackers were from his rival Tillu Tajpuria gang. The gangster used to run the infamous 'Jitender Gogi gang' which was involved in dozens of cases related to murder and extortion in Delhi.

According to police, Gogi and Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years and constant strife between the two gangs led to bloodshed.

Gogi and his associates were involved in crimes such as murder, attempts to murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking and land grabbing. According to reports, there were more than 50 people in Jitendra Gogi's network.

A bright student and Delhi University topper:

Jitendra and his aide Kuldeep Fazza were toppers at Delhi University. According to a report, the gang-war between Gogi and Tillu gang is a decades-old rivalry, which started during the Delhi University student elections around 2010.

Gogi, a student of Swami Shraddhanand College, did not take kindly to Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu and his associates beating Gogi’s friend who was contesting college elections. However, after gang-war, Gogi’s friend withdrew from the elections but that incident gave birth to gang rivalry.

Jitendra Gogi's run-ins with the cops:

Gogi was arrested in a number of cases earlier with the same set of gang members. In 2016, Gogi was arrested by Panipat police but he managed to escape from custody within three months while being taken to court. At this time, he was carrying a ₹4 lakh reward on his head.

Later in 2017, Gogi killed popular Haryana folk singer Harshita Dahiya, a prime witness in a murder case lodged against his close associate, Dinesh Karala. Aam Aadmi Party leader Virendra Mann was also allegedly shot dead by Gogi gang members in Narela.

In 2018, Gogi was back in the news when he broke into a gang with his rival Tillu gang in Delhi's Burari in which three people were killed and five injured. Gogi and his associates shot gangster Virender Mann dead in a busy road.

In 2020, Gogi, along with his three associates was arrested in March by the Counter Intelligence unit of Delhi Police. Gogi and his associates— identified as Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, Rohit Moi, and Kapil were arrested from Gurugram.

A huge amount of cartridges and arms were recovered during Gogi's arrest. A reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and Rs 2 lakh in Haryana was announced for information on Gogi alone.

However, Fazza escaped from custody when he was being produced in the Karkardooma court. In March, Gangster Kuldeep Fajja was killed during an encounter. He was brought to the hospital for treatment when nearly 10 armed assailants attacked police personnel and overpowered them.

Since that incident, the counterintelligence team of the Special Cell used to accompany Gogi and his associates to court for hearings, a police official told PTI.

Gogi was arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. He was found operating freely from behind the bars.

The MCOCA FIR stated all his earnings were spent in buying weapons and SUVs, which were used in committing more crimes. The MCOCA proposal detailed 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies.

