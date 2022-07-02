Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight returns as smoke engulfs cabin; passengers safely disembarked | Watch

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returned to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after passengers detected smoke in the plane. According to SpiceJet Spokesperson, smoke was detected inside the plane when the aircraft was passing 5000 ft. The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 am for Jabalpur, landed back at 7:00 am at the Delhi airport. The flight landed safely and deboarded all passengers.

"On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked," the Spokesperson said.

