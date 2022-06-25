SpiceJet Patna-Guwahati flight denied take-off after technical glitch | What happened

Highlights
A SpiceJet flight from Patna to Guwahati was rejected take-off and was returned to the bay on Saturday, said an airlines spokesperson.
The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, sector PAT-GAU. During take-off roll, the fuselage door warning light was illuminated. This is why the take-off was rejected, suggested a SpiceJet spokesperson.
Last week, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing Patna after its engine caught on fire mid-air. The incident was caught on camera.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed that an alternate SpiceJet flight was arranged. Total 185 passengers, including two infants were on-board and none of them got injured. It was later revealed that the spark was caused due to a bird hit.
