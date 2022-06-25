Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
  4. SpiceJet Patna-Guwahati flight denied take-off after technical glitch | What happened

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, sector PAT-GAU.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Patna Updated on: June 25, 2022 18:02 IST
Visuals of the SpiceJet flight 

Highlights

  • A SpiceJet flight from Patna to Guwahati was rejected take-off and was returned to the bay
  • The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, sector PAT-GAU
  • During take-off roll, the fuselage door warning light was illuminated

A SpiceJet flight from Patna to Guwahati was rejected take-off and was returned to the bay on Saturday, said an airlines spokesperson. 

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, sector PAT-GAU. During take-off roll, the fuselage door warning light was illuminated. This is why the take-off was rejected, suggested a SpiceJet spokesperson. 

Last week,  a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing Patna after its engine caught on fire mid-air. The incident was caught on camera. 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed that an alternate SpiceJet flight was arranged. Total 185 passengers, including two infants were on-board and none of them got injured. It was later revealed that the spark was caused due to a bird hit.

Read More | Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

 

