Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

Highlights A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Patna.

An alternate SpiceJet flight was arranged.

Total 185 passengers, including two infants were on-board.

Patna SpiceJet flight: Chaos and fear ensued amid passengers onboard, after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing Patna, after its engine caught on fire mid-air. Now, a video has surfaced that shows sparks coming out of the plane as it was mid-air, even before it made an emergency landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed that an alternate SpiceJet flight was arranged. Total 185 passengers, including two infants were on-board and none of them got injured. It was later revealed that the spark was caused due to a bird hit.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

Patna Airport Director also said, "SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely."

