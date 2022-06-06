Heatwave continues in Delhi; temperature likely to touch 44° C today, IMD issues yellow alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Warm morning in city, maximum likely to settle at 44 degrees C

Highlights Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of Delhi today

The minimum temperature today settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 25 per cent today

Delhi continues to reel under heatwave conditions as the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, even on Monday. According to the weather department, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of Delhi today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions in some pockets of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 44 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 25 per cent.

On Sunday, the heatwave tightened its grip on parts of Delhi, with the maximum temperature breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius as against 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The maximum climbed to 47.3 degrees, seven notches above normal, at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the capital.

Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Heatwave in northwest, central India likely this weekend, warns IMD | Details here

Latest India News