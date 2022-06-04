Heatwave in northwest, central India likely this weekend, warns IMD | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital.

Highlights IMD warned that Northwest and central parts of India will experience a heatwave in next 2-3 days

Heatwave very likely over Rajasthan, Jammu, HP, U'khand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi on 4-5 June: IMD

Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha & Chhattisgarh will also witness a heatwave from 4-6 June

Heatwave update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that Northwest and central parts of the country will experience a heatwave in the next two-three days.

The IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely over Rajasthan, Jammu Division, Himachal, Uttarakhand, south Punjab & south Haryana-Delhi on 4-5 June.

Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha & Chhattisgarh will also witness a heatwave from 4-6 June, the weather office warned. South UP and North MP's temperature is likely to rise from 4th-8th June.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the minimum temperature on Saturday settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The IMD also said that the national capital is likely to witness clear skies during the day and heatwave conditions are expected in a few places.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital. The mercury may increase to 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, it said.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

(with PTI inputs)

Also Read | Climate change made record heatwave in India 30 times more likely, says study

Latest India News