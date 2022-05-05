No free power in Delhi now: AAP's free electricity 'lollypop' lost its relevance?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Buildings of a residential society in the dark following a power outage, at Jangpura in New Delhi.

Delhi free electricity: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (May 5) announced a change in Aam Aadmi Party's big populist measure - free electricity. Kejriwal said that from October 1, free electricity will be made available to only those who ask for it.

"Now cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now," Kejriwal said adressing the media.

"Power subsidy will be given to those who ask for subsidised power from October 1," he went on to add effectively ending AAP's hugely popular poll promise.

In Delhi, consumers get zero bill if they consume upto 200 units of electricity. One is given subsidy of Rs 800 on 201 to 400 units of power per month.

Free electricity poll promise worked in Punjab

After Delhi, AAP used the free electricity and water plank riding on which it registered a thumping victory in Punjab.

Offcourse, Kejriwal highlighted the Delhi model of education and health services in other states to lure voters, the free electricity scheme has worked for him on more than one occasion.

Kejriwal had made the offer during polls in Uttarakhand and Goa too, however, AAP failed to make much inroads in these states.

No free power promise for Gujarat, Himachal?

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and the AAP would want to rattle the Bharatiya Janata Party in both these states. Going by Kejriwal's style of campaigning he is sure to make promises that would resonate with the lower middle/middle class voters.

However, with the Delhi free electricity plan being tweaked, it remains to be seen if Kejriwal offers it in a new packaging in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

