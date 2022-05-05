CAA will be implemented the moment Covid wave ends: Amit Shah in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah said CAA will be implemented across the country the moment the Covid wave ends.

Amit Shah on CAA: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said CAA will be implemented the moment Covid subsides. While addressing the public in Bengal's Siliguri, Shah said: "TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on the ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on the ground the moment Covid wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is and will be a reality."

The Home Minister on Thursday said the BJP would not rest till it uprooted the tyrannical rule of the TMC and restored democracy in Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in North Bengal's Siliguri, he said the saffron party would continue to fight against the ‘cut-money' culture (extortion), corruption and political violence.

Shah accused the ruling TMC in Bengal of "spreading canards" about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that the law would be implemented once the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

"I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC’s tyrannical rule.

"We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn't change. It is the ruler's law that prevails in the state," he stated.

Amit Shah will be travelling to seven states in the next three weeks as part of a mega cross-country tour, during which he will attend public, political and official events, officials said on Thursday.

Shah, who is currently in West Bengal for a two-day visit, will be travelling to Assam, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

