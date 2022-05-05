Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
Delhi: Starting October 1, electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it, says CM Kejriwal

People in Delhi can now opt for subsidy on electricity but it will only be given to people, who need it. The government will start the process of giving the subsidy from October 1.

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2022 16:55 IST
Delhi government to offer subsidy on electricity. 
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Delhi government to offer subsidy on electricity. 

Delhi electricity subsidy: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that people in the national capital will have to apply with the government in order to seek subsidy on electricy, starting October 1. Addressing the media, he said that those willing to give up subsidy on electricity can stop availing the free electricty. 

"From October 1, Delhi government to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy," Kejriwal said.

Currently, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi provides free electricitry upto 200 units to Delhities. 




(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)

