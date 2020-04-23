11 of a family in Delhi's Jama Masjid area test coronavirus positive, one member had travel history to England

Image Source : AP Health workers survey a neighborhood amid concerns over the spread of new coronavirus in New Delhi.

At least 11 members of a family have tested coronavirus positive in Delhi's Jama Masjid area. The cases have emerged from Hakim Wali Gali following which the street and other nearby lanes have been cordoned off. It is reported that one of the members of the family had returned from England and stayed in quarantine for a long time. Still, several people in the family have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of the 11 members who are found coronavirus positive, 6 are men and 5 are women including a 12-year-old girl. The family of 3 brothers resides in a two-storey building in Jama Masjid area. One of the members had a travel history to England and was admitted in Max Hospital for five days. The family in total has 18 members who got themselves tested for coronavirus from a private lab as a result of which 11 of them have tested coronavirus positive. All of them have now been admitted to Jagatpravesh Hospital and kept in isolation.

With coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to rise so as the number of containment zones. On Thursday, Campa Cola street and F-313 and F-274 Lado Sarai under South district have been added to the list of COVID19 containment zones taking the tally to 89. Meanwhile, at least 57 staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital were quarantined after a 40-year-old patient, who came in the emergency department, tested positive for coronavirus. According to the hospital, the woman from Jahangirpuri came to the hospital on April 16.

