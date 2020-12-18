Image Source : PTI Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Delhi and nearby areas late on Thursday night. The quake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan.

The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

The national capital falls under seismic zone IV - a very high-risk zone. India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V -- according to the increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes.

Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded nearly 20 quakes.

