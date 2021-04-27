Bolstering Covid-19 fight: Delhi to get more facilities, to add 1,200 ICU beds by May 10, says Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi to get 1,200 ICU beds by May 10: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 1,200 proper ICU beds will be made available to Delhiites by May 10, news agency ANI reported. Speaking to reported here, Kejriwal said that almost all ICU beds in Delhi are occupied.

He said that 500 ICU beds each are coming up at the ground near GTB hospital and the main Ramlila Ground, 200 ICU beds at Radha Soami complex. "Aound 1200 proper ICU beds will be ready by May 10," he said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the Ramlila Ground to inspect construction work of an additional COVID Care Centre. They also visited a special COVID Care Centre that is being built near GTB Hospital.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Delhi and across the country at an alarming rate. The national capital reported its highest single-day Covid fatalities on Monday with 380 deaths. Over 20,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

