Image Source : PTI Delhi records over 20,200 coronavirus cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 20,201 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 10.47 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 14,628. As many as 380 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,690 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the city government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to all Delhiites for free. Addressing the media here, Kejriwal also called for uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines and urged the vaccine manufacturers to cut the price to Rs 150 per dose.

"Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today, we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," he said.

The case tally stands at 10,47,916 in the national capital, including 9,40,930 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 92,358, of which 52,733 are in home isolation.

