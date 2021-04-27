COVID-19: Oxygen Express reaches Delhi from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Oxygen Express reaches Delhi from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

An Oxygen Express, a special train being run by Indian Railways to transport oxygen tankers and cylinders in different parts of the country amid gloomy Covid-19 situation, has arrived at the Delhi Cantt. railway station from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

According to news agency ANI, the train is carrying 64.55 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The train left for Delhi from Raigarh on Monday at 1105 hours, according to the national transporter.

Four tankers in Roll-on/roll-off (RORO) mode were loaded on Military Bogie Well Type (MBWT) wagons at Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Raigarh.

Indian Railways has transported more than 302 tonnes of oxygen to various states as many starved for the gas amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Railways said that each tanker of 'Oxygen Express' trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

Delhi's health infrastructure has been buckling under pressure with an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

The national capital recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent. This is the fifth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. The city recorded over 20,201 fresh cases.

READ MORE: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine can be a gamechanger in fight against Covid: All you need to know

READ MORE: India has enough medical oxygen available, challenge is to transport it to hospitals: Govt

Latest India News