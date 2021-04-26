Monday, April 26, 2021
     
  4. India has enough medical oxygen available, challenge is to transport it to hospitals: Govt

India has enough medical oxygen available, challenge is to transport it to hospitals: Govt

In view of the pandemic situation and demand for medical oxygen, the government on Monday said that India has enough medical oxygen available but the challenge is to transport it to hospitals, MHA Additional Secretary Piyush Goyal informed amid surge in demand.

New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2021 17:25 IST
Workers refill cylinders with medical oxygen for supply to hospital for COVID-19 patients at Shakti Oxygen Refill Plant, amid surge in coronavirus cases across the country, in Jalandhar.

In view of the pandemic situation and demand for medical oxygen, the government on Monday said that India has enough medical oxygen available but the challenge is to transport it to hospitals, MHA Additional Secretary Piyush Goyal informed amid surge in demand.

Meanwhile, speaking on the oxygen availability in the country, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "We have to reduce the number of cases and use hospital resources optimally. The judicious use of oxygen is very important. Right now, there is an unnecessary panic."

The government further said that many people have been found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic and asked people to take admission only on doctors' advice.

The Centre has asked hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any, amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients.

Addressing a presser, the union health ministry on Monday said that a research has shown if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect upto 406 people in 30 days, therefore, the government has appealed to people not to panic over current COVID-19 situation.

