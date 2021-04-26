Will give Covid-19 vaccine to all Delhiites for free, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Will give Covid-19 vaccine to all Delhiites for free: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the city government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to all Delhiites for free. Addressing the media here, Kejriwal also called for uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier today, CM Kejriwal held a review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Top government officials including Delhi's chief secretary attended the meeting.

CM Kejriwal and L-G Baijal discussed the measures to be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals and plan for vaccination. According to details available, CM Kejriwal will hold a review meeting with Baijal on every Monday.

The alarming surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi has pushed the citys medical infrastructure close to a virtual collapse.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week till May 3. He also wrote to leading industrialists, seeking their help in combating the second wave of Covid-19.

