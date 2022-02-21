Delhi reports 360 fresh Covid-19 cases today, four deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,136, while 706 patients were discharged in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Delhi on Monday reported 360 fresh cases of coronavirus, and four deaths, according to data released by the health department. Out of these 360 cases, 86 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday, the department said. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,136, while 706 patients were discharged in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The national capital's case tally now stands at 18,56,5117, and the death toll is at 26,105, it stated. Delhi on Sunday reported 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. On Saturday, it had logged 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

