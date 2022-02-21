Covid-19: India logs 16,051 new cases in last 24 hours, lowest this year; 206 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19: India logs 16,051 new cases in last 24 hours, lowest this year

Highlights India logs 16,501 new Covid cases in a day: Health ministry

India reports 206 deaths in the last 24 hours: Health ministry

There are 2,24,187 active cases while the recovery stands at 98.28 per cent

India on Monday morning reported 16,051 new Covid-19 cases and 206 related deaths, as per the official data updated by the Union health Health Ministry. With this, the total tally in the country rose up to 42.84 million.

At present, there are 2,24,187 active cases in the country while the recovery stands at 98.28 per cent. The daily positivity rate was at 1.68 per cent. India's recovery tally increased to 4,20,86,383 with 48,847 recoveries in 24 hours prior to yesterday's update.

Over 175.39 crore doses have been administered across the country so far, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. Of these, 1.79 crore were booster doses.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 424.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.88 million and vaccinations to over 10.35 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 424,154,537 and 5,886,306, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,350,372,260.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,476,869 and 935,331, according to the CSSE.

ALSO READ | Delhi reports 570 fresh cases today, positivity rate at 1.04%

Latest India News