Covid: Delhi reports 570 fresh cases today, positivity rate at 1.04%

Delhi on Sunday reported 570 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to official data. With this, the total tally of active cases has reached 2,545 in the national capital, data suggested. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 1.04 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 635 fresh cases of coronavirus, and two deaths. The positivity rate in the national capital yesterday was recorded at 1.12%.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

