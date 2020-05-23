Delhi reports 591 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours; death toll at 231

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases take tally to 12,910

The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 231 on Saturday, while the number of infections climbed to 12,910 with 591 new cases, authorities said. This is the fifth consecutive day when 500 or more new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Delhi. It registered the highest spike on Friday with 660 new cases.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Health Department said the death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231 and the total number of cases mounted to 12,910 after 591 more people tested positive.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures referred to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

"At least 6,267 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 6,412 cases are active," the Health Department said.

On Friday, the number of cases was 12,319, including 208 deaths.

