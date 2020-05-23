Delhi govt allows 66 private liquor shops to reopen on odd-even basis

Image Source : PTI 66 private liquor shops in Delhi reopen from today

As many as 66 private liquor shops in Delhi have been allowed to reopen from today (Saturday). According to details, the Delhi government's excise department on Friday had allowed these liquor shops to reopen after they were found complying with the government order, but the shop owners have been asked to follow the odd-even rule. The 66 private liquor shops in Delhi will remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in accordance with the government's order.

On Monday, the Delhi government had eased restrictions in the wake of lockdown 4.0 and allowed all markets and market complexes to open on an odd-even basis.

"Shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. This implies that only 50 per cent of the shops (excluding those selling essential goods) shall be opened. However, shops selling essential goods including books and stationery shops, fan shops in markets and market complexes, are permitted to open on all days," the Delhi government order had stated.

It also stated all stand-alone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four government corporations Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store while 389 are owned by private individuals.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls and not allowed to open till May 31 when the fourth phase of lockdown ends.

The Delhi government has also imposed a special corona fee on the liquor, which is 70 per cent of the MRP.

An e-coupon system has also been imposed which allows people to visit a particular liquor shop on a given date and time. Revenue from liquor has been a major portion of earning for the government.

Also Read | Chandigarh levies 5% COVID cess on liquor

Also Read | Sale of liquor in MP to begin from today except in Bhopal, Indore and 9 other cities​

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage