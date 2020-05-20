Image Source : AP Sale of liquor in MP to begin from today except in Bhopal, Indore and 9 other cities

The sale of liquor in Madhya Pradesh will begin from today amid the 4th spell of lockdown that has been inflicted by the Centre due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. This will, however, not be applicable for 11 cities in the state where clusters of coronavirus cases have surfaced. These 11 cities include big municipal corporations such as Bhopal and Indore.

The cities where the sale of liquor will remain prohibited until further orders are -- Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi.

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have surged past 5,200 while the death toll has notched up to 252.

Lockdown 4.0 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday when he also announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

