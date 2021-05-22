Delhi logs below 2,300 daily Covid cases after 50 days, positivity rate dips to 3.58%; 182 fatalities

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,260 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 3.58%

Delhi recorded as many as 2,260 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest since April 1. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.15 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 23,013. As many as 182 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the lowest daily cases count since April 1 when 2,790 cases and nine deaths were recorded. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 3.58 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 63,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,15,219 in the national capital, including 13,60,898 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 31,308, of which18,060 are in home isolation.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Vaccination for 18-44 age group halted in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccination centres for those in the 18-44 years age group are being closed in the national capital due to lack of doses and appealed to the Centre to provide more vaccines.

From Sunday, all vaccination centres for youths in Delhi will be closed as stocks have run out, he said in a press conference.

Delhi requires 80 lakh doses a month to vaccinate its youth. But it only received 16 lakh doses in May. The Centre has further decreased Delhi's quota in June to 8 lakh doses, Kejriwal said.

The national capital needs 2.5 crore doses to vaccinate all adults, he said, urging the Centre to raise the quota and supply to the city.

