Delhi records 231 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,764

Delhi recorded as many as 231 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,764. Ten fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,441 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,32,821 in the national capital, including 6,19,723 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 2,334, of which 1,027 are in home isolation.

