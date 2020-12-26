Image Source : PTI Delhi records 655 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,437

Delhi recorded as many as 655 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.22 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,437. Twenty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 67,115 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,22,094 in the national capital, including 6,04,746 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 6,911, of which 3,544 are in home isolation.

Latest India News