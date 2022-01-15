Cold wave alert! Delhi's maximum temperature dips to season's lowest today as thick fog blankets city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply at Rajpath amid low visibility due to fog, in New Delhi

Delhi witnessed the season's lowest maximum temperature on Saturday as thick fog blanketed the city, blocking any sunlight from touching the ground.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

"Today also there was a layer of moderate fog/low cloud over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. It prevented the sunlight from reaching the surface. Light north westerlies are also blowing over the region. These conditions led to a cold day," an IMD official said.

Similar conditions are predicted for Sunday too. Severe cold day conditions persisted at Narela and Jafarpur, where the maximum temperature dipped to 10.7 degrees Celsius and 10.9 degrees Celsius, seven and nine notches below normal, respectively. Narela was also the coldest place in Delhi on Saturday.

On Friday, the automatic weather stations at Narela and Jafarpur had logged a maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and 12.1 degrees Celsius.

(with PTI inputs)

