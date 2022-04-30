Kejriwal asks if 'BJP fears AAP in Gujarat', Kapil Mishra reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP's Kapil Mishra reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's 'BJP fears AAP in Gujarat' tweet.

Former AAP member and BJP leader Kapil Mishra reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's latest tweet on Saturday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, wondered if BJP feared his party coming to power in Gujarat in the upcoming elections so much that it plans to hold elections in the state much ahead of the schedule.

'Will the BJP dissolve Gujarat Legislative Assemby and announce elections in next week? So afraid of AAP?'

In reply to Kejriwal's tweet, Mishra said, "These people are shouting in Delhi that elections are not being held, the BJP is scared. They are screaming in Gujarat that elections are being held, BJP is scared. This is just the business of fooling the party workers.'

Meanwhile, the assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are expected to be held later this year. Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly poll, the AAP is preparing to contest on all seats in the Gujarat elections, hoping to gain a foothold in the state.

