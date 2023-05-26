Kejriwal, Mann and KCR to skip NITI Aayog event, scheduled to meet on ordinance in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE KCR to meet Kejriwal and Mann

BRS sources on Friday said Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will skip the NITI Aayog meeting which will take place tomorrow. KCR is scheduled to meet his Delhi and Punjab counterparts- Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and other MPs in Hyderabad tomorrow, they told news agency ANI.

This comes hours after Kejriwal announced he would not participate in the NITI Aayog meeting. "People are asking, if the Prime Minister doesn't abide by the Supreme Court then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke. I will boycott NITI Ayog meeting," stated Kejrieal in a letter written to PM Modi.



Kejriwal will meet KCR in Hyderabad on Saturday to seek the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's support to oppose the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

"Meeting Hon'ble CM of Telangana tomorrow in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance passed by BJP government against the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier this week, he met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar seeking their support in the matter.

Kejriwal has also sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for their support in the matter.

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

(With PTI input)

