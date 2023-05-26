'If PM doesn't abide by SC then where will people go for justice?'- Kejriwal writes letter to Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi CM at loggerhead with L-G over powersharing in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on the run to meet Opposition leaders to get support to stop Centre's ordinance on the transfer and posting of officials in national capital, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the power-sharing issue on Friday.

"People are asking, if the Prime Minister doesn't abide by the Supreme Court then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke,"- Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi saying he will boycott NITI Ayog meeting.

Delhi L-G Vs Kejriwal govt over ordinance

The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back elected Delhi government's executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11.

AAP CMs to boycott Niti Aayog meet

The Chief Minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, along with Delhi CM also declared to boycott Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

If non-BJP parties unite, they can defeat ordinance: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Thursday urged the non-BJP parties to unite and defeat in the Rajya Sabha the bill related to the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was addressing a press conference after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who assured to support the former in his party's fight against the ordinance.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray have assured their support to Kejriwal in this matter. The Delhi CM also sought time on Friday for a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue.

"If all non-BJP parties unite, the bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha as no party enjoys majority in the Upper House of Parliament," he said.

