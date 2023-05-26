Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Delhi Ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal seeks time to meet Rahul Gandhi, Kharge for support in Parliament

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek the party's support in Parliament against the “undemocratic and unconstitutional” ordinance passed by the BJP government.

Published on: May 26, 2023 11:34 IST
Delhi Ordinance row: Amid the ongoing tussle with the Centre over an ordinance on services, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek the party's support in Parliament against the “undemocratic and unconstitutional” ordinance passed by the BJP government. He is also likely to discuss the general assault on the federal structure and the prevailing political situation with the Congress top brass.

“Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation,” tweeted Kejriwal.

