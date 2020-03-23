Delhi Budget 2020: Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented, free bus rides for women to continue

Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented in Delhi, allocates Rs 724 crore for new hospitals

Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PMJAY) will now be implemented in Delhi, State Finance and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced in Delhi Budget 2020-21 on Monday. A budget of 65 thousand crores rupees has been proposed in the Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2020-21.

Addressing the Delhi Budget session, Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will provide Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in the next financial and also proposed 145 new government schools which will be built in the national capital. Free bus rides for women in Delhi to continue in the next financial year, he added.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is a scheme that aims to help economically vulnerable Indians who are in need of healthcare facilities.

Manish Sisodia on Monday presented a Rs 65,000-crore budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly, the first after the landslide win of Aam Aadmi Party last month. Presenting the budget, Sisodia said that the per capita income of Delhi has grown by 44 per cent over the last five years.

The budget focused on education and health sectors which he termed as important areas of Kejriwal model of governance.

Sisodia, who presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that digital classes will be set up in each government school and allocated an amount of Rs 100 crore for the purpose in the budget.