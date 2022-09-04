Cyrus Mistry death: PM Modi, Eknath Shinde, others react to former Tata Sons chairman's demise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with late Cyrus Mistry.

Cyrus Mistry death : Former Tata Group chairman, Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident on Sunday. His car had hit a road divider in Palghar district in Maharshtra. Mistry was traveling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. Following his death, several people reacted to the sad news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to Mistry's family and friends. He wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his grief on Mistry's death. He wrote, "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti."

Expressing grief, BJP minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."

Maharashtra CM Ekanath Shinde said, "Deeply shocked to hear about the death of Cyrus Misri. Cyrus was seen not only as a successful businessman but also as a young and future-looking personality in the industry. This is a big loss not only to the Mistry family but to the industry of the country. A heartfelt tribute to him."

Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis wrote, "Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations."

