Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cyrus Mistry

Industrialist and former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has died after he met with an accident on Sunday.

According to reports, Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident.

Reports say Mistry's car hit the divider on the road as the industrialist succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place in Palghar when he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. More to follow.

Latest Business News