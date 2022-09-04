Cyrus Mistry, ex-Tata Sons head, killed in car crash near Mumbai | What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Images of the Mercedes SUV that Cyrus Mistry was travelling inside

Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai. He was 54. The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe driver had allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a divider

Here are the top facts on what we know about the tragic incident so far

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. The car that he was travelling in hit the divider near a Charoti on a bridge. Four people were present in the car when the accident happened. Two of them were confirmed dead on spot. The other two injured have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat. Images of the crash show the SUV in a bent-out shape. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences and said, "Deeply shocked to hear about the death of Cyrus Misri. Cyrus was seen not only as a successful businessman but also as a young and future-looking personality of the industry."

