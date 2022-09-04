Sunday, September 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyrus Mistry death: Mumbai doctor was driving Mercedes in which ex-Tata Sons chairman was present

Cyrus Mistry death: Mumbai doctor was driving Mercedes in which ex-Tata Sons chairman was present

Cyrus Mistry's death: Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2022 21:51 IST
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car
Image Source : RAJIV SINGH, INDIA TV Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident near Mumbai

Anahita Pandole, who was driving the luxury car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, and her husband are likely to be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.

"They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning," the police official said on Sunday night.

ALSO READ |  Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, killed in road accident near Mumbai

Related Stories
Cyrus Mistry death: PM Modi, Eknath Shinde, others react to former Tata Sons chairman's demise

Cyrus Mistry death: PM Modi, Eknath Shinde, others react to former Tata Sons chairman's demise

Cyrus Mistry dies at 54: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis orders probe into fatal accident

Cyrus Mistry dies at 54: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis orders probe into fatal accident

Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: Twitter mourns the demise of ex Tata Sons chairman

Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: Twitter mourns the demise of ex Tata Sons chairman

Who is Cyrus Mistry? A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

Who is Cyrus Mistry? A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

ALSO READ | What we know so far on Cyrus Mistry's death

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News