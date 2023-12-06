Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression, six dead in Greater Chennai, rain alert in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Relief teams are carrying out rescue operations in the storm-hit areas

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2. 30 pm, leaving its maximum fury in Chennai and adjoining areas of neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The Weather Department said the landfall process was completed in the near Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. After landfall, the cyclone is likely to move northwards and weaken into a depression. According to the authorities, six deaths were reported in the Greater Chennai Police area.

"Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," MeT posted on X.

Odisha remains on alert

The southern districts of Odisha were on alert on Tuesday night as the intensity of rains is likely to increase as an impact of severe cyclone Michaung that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Light rainfall has been recorded in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts of Odisha till the evening, and the intensity is likely to increase overnight, officials said.

"The maximum rainfall recorded so far in the affected districts till the evening was only 50 mm," said Gyana Das, the Additional Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

In Koraput, the district administration said that the situation was being closely monitored, and precautionary measures were being taken.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off the Odisha coast till December 6.

Operation flush out water from cyclone-hit areas in Chennai

State-run NLC India said that it has sent high-capacity pumps used in lignite mines to pump out water from inundated areas in Chennai. Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains.

"To supplement the efforts of Chennai Corporation, yesterday NLC India Ltd has come forward to lend a helping hand by sending 16 numbers of giant high capacity pumps which are used in NLC lignite Mines," the PSU said in a statement.

The cyclone has battered the city with very heavy downpours. Many streets, arterial roads and low-lying areas have become inundated with rain water. These powerful motor pumps, being used in lignite mines are capable of pumping out stagnant water quickly at a high rate to bring normalcy by clearing the stagnant water in the waterlogged areas.

Light rain in parts of Chhattisgarh

Raipur city and parts of Chhattisgarh received light rain due to cyclone Michaung, the Met department said. Durg, Bilaspur, Bastar and Raipur divisions received light showers.

As per the IMD, Pendraroad recorded the lowest temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius while Dantewada recorded the highest temperature at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

Weather dept forecasts rains in Nagpur for next two days

The administration in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has advised farmers to avoid spraying and application of pesticides and fertilisers as the weather department has forecast rains for the region in the next two to three days, an official said on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur has forecast very light to light rainfall for isolated places in the district from Tuesday to Thursday and light to moderate showers in some parts on Wednesday.

The RMC has predicted partly to mainly cloudy weather for the next five days, the official said.

As per the RMC's release, maximum temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days in Vidarbha and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. The agriculture and weather departments have advised farmers to continue harvesting and threshing matured paddy, and if the threshing is not possible, to store the harvested produce at an elevated space and cover it with a plastic sheet or tarpaulin, he said.

