Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old girl, who fell into borewell in Rajgarh, dies

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The girl was rescued but could not survive

The 5-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Pipliya Rasoda village of Rajgarh district, died hours after being rescued by SDRF and NDRF teams on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died during the treatment.

In Pipliya Rasoda village, she was playing in the field of her maternal uncle Inder Singh Bhil, when she fell into an open borewell. The administration dug out the girl separately with the help of JCB and took her to Hamidia, Bhopal for treatment. She was admitted to the hospital where the 5-year-old lost the battle of life on Wednesday morning.

The girl fell into an open borewell in a field on Tuesday evening. The incident took place at Pipliya Rasoda village under Boda Police Station limits, said Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) had reached the spot and arrangements were made to provide her oxygen inside the borewell shaft, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on his official X account that he was in touch with the local administration.

“The teams of SDERF, NDRF and the district administration are trying to get the girl out safely. I am also in constant touch with the local administration. We will leave no stone unturned to bring the girl out safely,” he said.

(With PTI inputs/Reporter: Govind Soni)

Also read: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Karni Sena calls for 'Rajasthan bandh' today, demands stringent action