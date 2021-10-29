COVID: Delhi reports 37 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,293 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 37 cases of coronavirus on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,091. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,788 in the national capital, including 14,14,363 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 334, of which 133 are in home isolation.

