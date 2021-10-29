Kerala reports 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 71,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala recorded 7,772 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 49,44,857. The death toll increased to 31,156 with 86 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Thursday was 6,648, which brought the total recoveries to 48,43,576 and the active cases dropped to 78,722, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,087 cases, followed by Ernakulam (1,047) and Thrissur (847). Of the new cases, 45 were health workers, 43 from outside the state and 7,348 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 286.

There are currently 2,69,451 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,61,842 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7609 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

