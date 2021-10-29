Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Will expose nexus between Sameer Wankhede and some BJP leaders in Winter Session: Nawab Malik
  • Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa
  • Widespread rains in southern Kerala; 'Orange Alert' for 5 districts
  • BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata
  • Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh a well orchestrated conspiracy to exterminate and uproot minorities: RSS
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kerala reports 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

Kerala reports 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

With 6,648 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries touched 48,43,5768, leaving 78,722 active cases, the release said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2021 19:03 IST
kerala covid cases
Image Source : PTI

As many as 71,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala recorded 7,772 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 49,44,857. The death toll increased to 31,156 with 86 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Thursday was 6,648, which brought the total recoveries to 48,43,576 and the active cases dropped to 78,722, an official press release said.

As many as 71,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,087 cases, followed by Ernakulam (1,047) and Thrissur (847). Of the new cases, 45 were health workers, 43 from outside the state and 7,348 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 286.

There are currently 2,69,451 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,61,842 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7609 in hospitals. 

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: West Bengal to relax COVID restrictions from October 31. What's allowed, what's not

ALSO READ: Travelling to UP? Passengers from abroad, Kerala, Maharashtra, other states to be screened for COVID-19

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News