West Bengal to relax COVID restrictions from October 31. What's allowed, what's not

Intra state local train movement may operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, said the state government in a fresh release.

The West Bengal government on Friday announced relaxations on the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state starting from October 31, said an official release from the state government.

Here is what is allowed, and what is not.

Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen for offline classes on November 16. Intra-state local train movement may operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Restaurants and bars can operate with a capacity of 70 percent but not beyond 11 pm All government offices related to non-emergency can function with 50 percent of total strength. Government offices relating to emergencies can operate with 100 per cent strength. Coaching centers for competitive exams may remain open with 70 per cent capacity. Indoor social gatherings will be allowed with a 70 per cent capacity Outdoor activities for permissible activities including shooting for films and TV programmes will be allowed with adherence of physical distancing and COVID appropriate protocols.

On Thursday, West Bengal recorded 990 fresh COVID cases as against 976 infections on Wednesday. As many as nine people died during the day, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 19,105, the West Bengal health bulletin said.

