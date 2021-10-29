India achieves 105 crore COVID 19 vaccinations: Union Health Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India achieves 105 crore COVID19 vaccinations

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took to Twitter to announce that India has completed 105 crore Covid-19 vaccinations.

More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm, the union health ministry said. According to the ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter, to announce India's achievement.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

