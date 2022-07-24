COVID-19: India reports 20,279 fresh cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 20,279 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 24), the country saw a total of 18,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.45 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,10,522.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,52,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,100.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,033. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,25,20,064 samples have been tested up to July 23 for COVID-19. Of these 3,83,657 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 738 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 5.04 per cent, according to city health department data. nThis is the second consecutive day when over 700 cases have been logged in the national capital.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,47,763 and the death toll to 26,299, the latest bulletin stated. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,489, up from 2,327 the previous day. As many as 1,623 COVID-19 patients are under home-isolation, the bulletin showed.

The fresh cases were detected out of 14,629 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 3 10201 15 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2881 42 2311865 415 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 363 45 64654 37 296 4 Assam 6107 599 720628 136 8013 1 1 5 Bihar 2323 69 826596 250 12279 2 2 6 Chandigarh 674 47 93683 88 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 3830 52 1144506 458 14056 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 11506 1 4 9 Delhi 2489 162 1918975 575 26299 1 1 10 Goa 688 30 246775 91 3849 11 Gujarat 5470 191 1231215 745 10960 1 1 12 Haryana 2533 118 1012097 398 10634 13 Himachal Pradesh 3885 225 285647 441 4156 4 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2801 390 451980 165 4763 2 2 15 Jharkhand 1236 4 432362 153 5327 16 Karnataka 8848 360 3945647 1096 40132 17 Kerala*** 20263 633 6616435 2878 70373 2 5 7 18 Ladakh 121 10 28401 14 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1514 79 1035797 183 10747 21 Maharashtra 14599 20 7869591 2311 148056 5 5 22 Manipur 596 48 135748 127 2124 23 Meghalaya 528 67 92635 27 1600 1 1 24 Mizoram 907 2 230063 122 708 25 Nagaland 90 2 34827 9 766 1 1 26 Odisha 7398 1129 1288970 9131 1 1 27 Puducherry 1191 42 166773 196 1965 1 1 28 Punjab 5336 456 747101 17800 29 Rajasthan 1613 45 1281115 208 9577 30 Sikkim 1213 63 39406 99 466 31 Tamil Nadu 15843 310 3476523 2324 38032 32 Telangana 4711 25 804950 627 4111 33 Tripura 2380 152 101423 293 925 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 1593 157 431599 103 7704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2728 18 2072606 390 23559 36 West Bengal 25396 1331 2036862 3168 21314 7 7 Total# 152200 2100 43210522 18143 526033 31 5 36 ***Note for Kerala: A total of 02 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported. **Note for Punjab: No new deaths(zero) were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

