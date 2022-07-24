COVID-19: India reports 20,279 fresh cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours | DETAILS

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 87,25,20,064 samples have been tested up to July 23 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,033
- An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,279 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 24), the country saw a total of 18,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.45 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,10,522.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,52,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,100.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,033. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,25,20,064 samples have been tested up to July 23 for COVID-19. Of these 3,83,657 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 738 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 5.04 per cent, according to city health department data. nThis is the second consecutive day when over 700 cases have been logged in the national capital.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,47,763 and the death toll to 26,299, the latest bulletin stated. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,489, up from 2,327 the previous day. As many as 1,623 COVID-19 patients are under home-isolation, the bulletin showed.
The fresh cases were detected out of 14,629 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|3
|10201
|15
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2881
|42
|2311865
|415
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|363
|45
|64654
|37
|296
|4
|Assam
|6107
|599
|720628
|136
|8013
|1
|1
|5
|Bihar
|2323
|69
|826596
|250
|12279
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|674
|47
|93683
|88
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3830
|52
|1144506
|458
|14056
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|11506
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2489
|162
|1918975
|575
|26299
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|688
|30
|246775
|91
|3849
|11
|Gujarat
|5470
|191
|1231215
|745
|10960
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2533
|118
|1012097
|398
|10634
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3885
|225
|285647
|441
|4156
|4
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2801
|390
|451980
|165
|4763
|2
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|1236
|4
|432362
|153
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|8848
|360
|3945647
|1096
|40132
|17
|Kerala***
|20263
|633
|6616435
|2878
|70373
|2
|5
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|121
|10
|28401
|14
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1514
|79
|1035797
|183
|10747
|21
|Maharashtra
|14599
|20
|7869591
|2311
|148056
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|596
|48
|135748
|127
|2124
|23
|Meghalaya
|528
|67
|92635
|27
|1600
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|907
|2
|230063
|122
|708
|25
|Nagaland
|90
|2
|34827
|9
|766
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|7398
|1129
|1288970
|9131
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|1191
|42
|166773
|196
|1965
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|5336
|456
|747101
|17800
|29
|Rajasthan
|1613
|45
|1281115
|208
|9577
|30
|Sikkim
|1213
|63
|39406
|99
|466
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|15843
|310
|3476523
|2324
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|4711
|25
|804950
|627
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2380
|152
|101423
|293
|925
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1593
|157
|431599
|103
|7704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2728
|18
|2072606
|390
|23559
|36
|West Bengal
|25396
|1331
|2036862
|3168
|21314
|7
|7
|Total#
|152200
|2100
|43210522
|18143
|526033
|31
|5
|36
|***Note for Kerala: A total of 02 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
|**Note for Punjab: No new deaths(zero) were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )