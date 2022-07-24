Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 20,279 fresh cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19: India reports 20,279 fresh cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19 news: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,52,200, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2022 9:33 IST
covid19 coronavirus pandemic positive cases COVID symptoms corona active case death toll variant pos
Image Source : PTI A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 87,25,20,064 samples have been tested up to July 23 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,033
  • An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,279 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 36 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 24), the country saw a total of 18,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.45 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,10,522.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,52,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,50,100. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,033. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden likely infected with BA5 COVID-19 variant - responsible for maximum infections in US

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,25,20,064 samples have been tested up to July 23 for COVID-19. Of these 3,83,657 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 4 crore people haven't taken even single dose of Covid vaccine as on July 18: Govt

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 738 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 5.04 per cent, according to city health department data. nThis is the second consecutive day when over 700 cases have been logged in the national capital.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,47,763 and the death toll to 26,299, the latest bulletin stated. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,489, up from 2,327 the previous day. As many as 1,623 COVID-19 patients are under home-isolation, the bulletin showed.

The fresh cases were detected out of 14,629 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 10201 15  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2881 42  2311865 415  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 363 45  64654 37  296      
4 Assam 6107 599  720628 136  8013   1
5 Bihar 2323 69  826596 250  12279   2
6 Chandigarh 674 47  93683 88  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 3830 52  1144506 458  14056   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7   11506 4      
9 Delhi 2489 162  1918975 575  26299   1
10 Goa 688 30  246775 91  3849      
11 Gujarat 5470 191  1231215 745  10960   1
12 Haryana 2533 118  1012097 398  10634      
13 Himachal Pradesh 3885 225  285647 441  4156   4
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2801 390  451980 165  4763   2
15 Jharkhand 1236 432362 153  5327      
16 Karnataka 8848 360  3945647 1096  40132      
17 Kerala*** 20263 633  6616435 2878  70373 5 7
18 Ladakh 121 10  28401 14  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1514 79  1035797 183  10747      
21 Maharashtra 14599 20  7869591 2311  148056   5
22 Manipur 596 48  135748 127  2124      
23 Meghalaya 528 67  92635 27  1600   1
24 Mizoram 907 230063 122  708      
25 Nagaland 90 34827 766   1
26 Odisha 7398 1129  1288970   9131   1
27 Puducherry 1191 42  166773 196  1965   1
28 Punjab 5336 456  747101   17800      
29 Rajasthan 1613 45  1281115 208  9577      
30 Sikkim 1213 63  39406 99  466      
31 Tamil Nadu 15843 310  3476523 2324  38032      
32 Telangana 4711 25  804950 627  4111      
33 Tripura 2380 152  101423 293  925   1
34 Uttarakhand 1593 157  431599 103  7704      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2728 18  2072606 390  23559      
36 West Bengal 25396 1331  2036862 3168  21314   7
Total# 152200 2100  43210522 18143  526033 31  5 36
***Note for Kerala: A total of 02 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
**Note for Punjab: No new deaths(zero) were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News