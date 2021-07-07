India logs 43,733 new Covid cases, 930 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: Beneficiaries wait in a long queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose at a disrict hospital in Noida

India recorded 43,733 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 930 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 47,240 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,97,99,534. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,06,63,665 with 4,59,920 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,04,211.

A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 1 7343 4 128 2 Andhra Pradesh 33230 734 1861937 3748 12898 28 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3173 55 34525 291 181 2 4 Assam 24244 654 493306 1745 4717 34 5 Bihar 1221 84 711913 221 9612 6 6 Chandigarh 106 10 60837 22 809 7 Chhattisgarh 5004 216 977893 533 13462 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 4 10532 2 4 9 Delhi 833 79 1408853 154 25001 4 10 Goa 1957 23 162787 230 3079 4 11 Gujarat 2193 140 811699 208 10072 1 12 Haryana 1082 31 758442 94 9506 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1326 31 198134 175 3485 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3582 192 309554 421 4345 2 15 Jharkhand 555 54 340365 108 5118 1 16 Karnataka 40039 1980 2784030 4992 35526 92 17 Kerala 104577 3480 2877557 10751 13960 142 18 Ladakh 200 16 19733 24 204 19 Lakshadweep 255 23 9643 34 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 447 19 780578 44 9017 2 21 Maharashtra 117536 2525 5872268 10548 123531 395 22 Manipur 6231 257 66132 592 1218 14 23 Meghalaya 4305 49 47173 497 880 9 24 Mizoram 3674 56 18383 357 98 25 Nagaland 1134 58 23982 114 503 4 26 Odisha 25525 822 897362 3258 4299 51 27 Puducherry 1791 80 114673 219 1763 1 28 Punjab 2015 103 578590 280 16131 9 29 Rajasthan 1012 80 942882 126 8942 1 30 Sikkim 1894 25 19200 152 309 31 Tamil Nadu 34477 449 2435872 3855 33132 73 32 Telangana 11455 249 613124 1028 3703 5 33 Tripura 3947 15 63964 472 701 4 34 Uttarakhand 1538 17 332006 103 7338 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 2032 149 1682130 218 22656 10 36 West Bengal 17275 675 1472132 1620 17834 17 Total# 459920 4437 29799534 47240 404211 930

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it will witness a strong economic recovery and contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy.

In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he said India will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination and it will be part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.

He also said that the Indo-Pacific will be an arena of particular "activity and energy", noting that the evolving situation in the region reflected the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity and the benefits of rebalancing.

"India is coming out of the second wave and will witness a strong economic recovery. It will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy," Jaishankar said.

