India logs 43,733 new Covid cases, 930 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 43,733 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 930 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 47,240 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,97,99,534. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,06,63,665 with 4,59,920 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,04,211.
A total of 36,13,23,548 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|1
|7343
|4
|128
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|33230
|734
|1861937
|3748
|12898
|28
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3173
|55
|34525
|291
|181
|2
|4
|Assam
|24244
|654
|493306
|1745
|4717
|34
|5
|Bihar
|1221
|84
|711913
|221
|9612
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|106
|10
|60837
|22
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5004
|216
|977893
|533
|13462
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|4
|10532
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|833
|79
|1408853
|154
|25001
|4
|10
|Goa
|1957
|23
|162787
|230
|3079
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|2193
|140
|811699
|208
|10072
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1082
|31
|758442
|94
|9506
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1326
|31
|198134
|175
|3485
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3582
|192
|309554
|421
|4345
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|555
|54
|340365
|108
|5118
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|40039
|1980
|2784030
|4992
|35526
|92
|17
|Kerala
|104577
|3480
|2877557
|10751
|13960
|142
|18
|Ladakh
|200
|16
|19733
|24
|204
|19
|Lakshadweep
|255
|23
|9643
|34
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|447
|19
|780578
|44
|9017
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|117536
|2525
|5872268
|10548
|123531
|395
|22
|Manipur
|6231
|257
|66132
|592
|1218
|14
|23
|Meghalaya
|4305
|49
|47173
|497
|880
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|3674
|56
|18383
|357
|98
|25
|Nagaland
|1134
|58
|23982
|114
|503
|4
|26
|Odisha
|25525
|822
|897362
|3258
|4299
|51
|27
|Puducherry
|1791
|80
|114673
|219
|1763
|1
|28
|Punjab
|2015
|103
|578590
|280
|16131
|9
|29
|Rajasthan
|1012
|80
|942882
|126
|8942
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|1894
|25
|19200
|152
|309
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|34477
|449
|2435872
|3855
|33132
|73
|32
|Telangana
|11455
|249
|613124
|1028
|3703
|5
|33
|Tripura
|3947
|15
|63964
|472
|701
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1538
|17
|332006
|103
|7338
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2032
|149
|1682130
|218
|22656
|10
|36
|West Bengal
|17275
|675
|1472132
|1620
|17834
|17
|Total#
|459920
|4437
|29799534
|47240
|404211
|930
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it will witness a strong economic recovery and contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy.
In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he said India will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination and it will be part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.
He also said that the Indo-Pacific will be an arena of particular "activity and energy", noting that the evolving situation in the region reflected the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity and the benefits of rebalancing.
"India is coming out of the second wave and will witness a strong economic recovery. It will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy," Jaishankar said.