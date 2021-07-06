Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 79 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Delhi recorded 79 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,001. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 154 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.11 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 69,866 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The national capital on Monday had recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths.

It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

Delhi govt launches financial assistance scheme for Covid affected families

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced monetary schemes for the families which have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

During a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that the government will provide Rs 2,500 every month to children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic till they attain the age of 25 years.

The chief minister announced that the state government will provide Rs 50,000 to every Covid-19 victim's family in the national capital.

He stated that officials of the government will visit all the households which have lost their family members and hand over the cheque to their kin. "I have directed officials to ensure hassle-free compensation for the aggrieved families and do not get involved in too much of unnecessary paperwork," Kejriwal said.

Any family which fails to present some papers, the Delhi government would ensure that the paperwork is done on time and compensation is paid. Also there is a scheme of providing Rs 2,500 every month to help children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kejriwal announced.

The case tally stands at 14,34,687 in the national capital, including 14,08,853 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 833, of which 269 are in home isolation.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ | Delhi records 54 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

ALSO READ | Delhi: Liquor take-away service from microbreweries; bars, restaurants can serve till 3 AM

Latest India News