Delhi records 54 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

Delhi recorded 54 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,997. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 61,405 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths.

It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

The case tally stands at 14,34,608 in the national capital, including 14,08,699 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 912, of which 281 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

