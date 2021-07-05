Delhi Unlock: Stadium, sports complexes allowed to reopen; cinema halls, schools stay shut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A worker disinfects the premises of Qutub Minar complex ahead of its reopening for the public, after relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 15.

The Delhi government has allowed reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from today. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order said that the standard operating procedure, guidelines and compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour will be strictly followed while opening the stadium and sports complexes.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will, however, remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the DDMA said.

The DDMA order stated that the status of Covid-19 in Delhi was reviewed, and it was observed that the number of coronavirus patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably, and the overall situation has improved. But due caution and care have to be taken for consolidating the whole process of Covid management.

As per the Delhi government's health bulletin issued yesterday, a total 94 COVID-19 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the city and the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

Last week, the DDMA had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open with half their capacity, while capping the number of guests for weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels at 50. Other prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so till 5 am on July 12.

With a surge in COVID 19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19. The government started a phased unlock process allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31 with improvement in the Covid situation.

