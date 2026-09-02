LG VK Saxena's initiative saves 90 million litres of glacier water daily, boosts Ladakh farming

Leh:

While Ladakh is endowed with abundant glacier and snowmelt resources, vast stretches of its cultivable land have historically faced acute irrigation shortages. The imbalance between the large volumes of untapped, draining water and the parched agricultural lands has, for ages, constrained rural livelihoods. Recognising this critical gap, during his visits to various villages, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ideated and spearheaded a comprehensive, systematic campaign by identifying such places where a large quantity of glacier water is flowing down the Indus River.

In one such pioneering initiative led by the Lieutenant Governor, the Union Territory has successfully started utilising a massive 90 million litres of glacier water per day for sustainable water and agricultural security in Ladakh. Previously lost as untapped runoff into the River Indus, this colossal volume of glacial-melt water from Stok village Nallah in Leh is now being directly channelised into the Igoo-Phey Irrigation Canal and Chuchot Village Canal, catering to nearly 13 villages and augmenting irrigation of over 1500 acres of barren land that earlier remained parched due to paucity of water in these canals.

This landmark initiative uses simple earthwork to channelise and utilise the glacial runoff, without incurring any capital expenditure. Over just two days, these nearly 200-meter-long channels were created using machines that cost just Rs 10,000. This initiative diverted the entire glacier water into the two canals, and the discharge into the River Indus was stopped completely.

To ensure that every drop of glacier and snowmelt is harnessed for productive use rather than going to waste, LG first identified Stok village Nallah as one such place for diverting the glacier water into the existing canal. The Stok Nallah is fed by the Stok Kangri Glacier near Leh.

Diversion into the Igoo-Phey Canal

On the directions of LG Saxena on the 14th of August, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department successfully diverted excess glacier water from the main water channel of Nallah to the Igoo-Phey Canal by creating two trenches using a JCB.

The discharge from Stok Nalla, flowing downstream and ultimately into the River Indus, was assessed at approximately 90 million litres of water in 24 hours, i.e., 36 cusecs.

Here, two diversions were created – one towards Igoo village (upstream) and the other towards Phey village (downstream).

These two channels were used to divert nearly 80 million litres of water into the Igoo-Phey Canal - 62 million litres towards Igoo village (upstream) using 3 RCC pipes and approx. 18 million litres towards Phey village using 2 RCC pipes (downstream) – from the Stok Nalla.

Intercepting and utilising this daily flow of 90 million litres has substantially augmented the total water flow in the Igoo-Phey Canal, increasing it from the present 50 cusecs to nearly 90 cusecs.

As a result, water supply will be guaranteed on a daily basis to the 12 villages fed by the Igoo-Phey Canal, directly augmenting irrigation across thousands of acres of land. Previously, water from the Igoo-Phey Canal was distributed to villages on a restrictive roster basis due to limited availability of water.

Consequently, farmers will experience higher crop yields, leading to increased farm incomes, greater employment opportunities, and a revitalised rural economy.

Notably, construction of the 43-kilometre-long Igoo-Phey Canal began in 1979 and was completed in 2005. During that period, about 200 metres of the canal was constructed underground to allow Stok Nallah water to pass over it without disturbing the canal's flow. This indicates that water was readily available when the project was conceived 47 years ago.

However, no one ever visualised the potential of this water source or undertook any step to harness this important resource for greater water security until LG Saxena ideated this pioneering initiative to channelise abundant water into the canal. As a result of this neglect for decades, the Canal suffered water shortage year after year since its inception, and ultimately it was left defunct.

Diversion into Chuchot Village Canal