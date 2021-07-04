Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 94 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Delhi recorded 94 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,995. Seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.13 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,133 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi govt permits reopening stadia, sports complexes without spectators​ from Monday

The Delhi government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators, according to an order issued by the DDMA.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its order on Sunday.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will, however, remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited, it stated.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the DDMA said.

The order stated that the status of COVID-19 in Delhi was reviewed, and it was observed that the number of coronavirus patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably, and the overall situation has improved.

The case tally stands at 14,34,554 in the national capital, including 14,08,567 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 992, of which 300 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

