COVID vaccination of 12-14 age group to begin in Madhya Pradesh after March 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers a dose of COVID vaccine to a teenager, at Jumbo Covid Vaccination Centre at Dahisar, in Mumbai.

Highlights Vaccination of children in 12-14 yrs age group against coronavirus will start after Mar 22 in MP

It'll be done after necessary training is given to the frontline staff

Necessary changes to be carried out in CoWIN portal, said National Health Mission director Shukla

COVID vaccination in India : Vaccination of children in the 12-14 years age group against coronavirus will start after March 22 in Madhya Pradesh after necessary training is given to the frontline staff, a senior health official said on Tuesday (March 15).

Also, necessary changes will be carried out in the CoWIN portal, said National Health Mission director Santosh Shukla in a statement.

In many states, inoculation for this age group is set to start from Wednesday (March 16).

Those born in the years 2008, 2009 and up to March 15, 2010 will be eligible and would receive Corbevax vaccine, he added.

After the national-level training to be held on Wednesday, necessary training to the all-frontline workers at the district and block level will be completed till March 22 after which the inoculation of those aged between 12 to 14 years will begin.

Meanwhile, precaution doses will be made available to all eligible persons above 60 years from Wednesday, and such persons will not be required to submit any medical certificate for getting inoculated, Shukla added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: COVID: India's vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore landmark

Latest India News