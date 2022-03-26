COVID: Over 1 crore vaccine doses administered to 12-14 age group

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthworker administers COVID vaccine to a student at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district on Mar 17.

More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to those in the 12-14 years age group since the beginning of the drive, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday (March 25).

With over 25 lakh vaccine doses administered till Friday evening, India's vaccination coverage against COVID pandemic crossed 182.83 crore mark.

The ministry also said that over 2.23 crore Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries- HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years for Covid vaccination have been administered so far.

"Over 1 crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young warriors who got vaccinated. Let's continue this momentum," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported marginal decline at 1,685 fresh Covid infection with 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has also further declined to 21,530 on Friday, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases. There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too.

Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.33 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.24 per cent.

